KUANTAN, May 3 — The police are currently recording statements from several individuals, regarding the recent incident of obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties during an enforcement operation in the forest reserve in Raub, believed to have been encroached upon for Musang King durian cultivation.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said thus far, police have identified about 20 individuals, including a people’s representative, to assist in the investigation.

“The police are in the process of completing the investigation before further action is taken, and the case is being investigated according to Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he said today.

On Tuesday, two individuals, including a woman, were detained to assist in the investigation, after they were believed to have encroached in the area, and there were provocations when they were taken out of the location.

Advertisement

He said that three men, including a Myanmar national, were also arrested yesterday for land encroachment in the same area, and those arrested were handed over to the Pahang Enforcement Unit (UPNP) for further action under Section 47 (1) of the National Forestry Act 1984.

He said that the Tuesday operation only involved more than 50 police officers and personnel, including the Light Strike Force (LSF) unit, instead of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) as alleged.

Meanwhile, Yahaya reminded all parties to cooperate and comply with the law.

Advertisement

“Don’t instigate or provoke, as the police will take action based on the existing law; I want to remind the public against playing the sentiments of the 3Rs (royalty, religion and race) in this issue,” he stressed. — Bernama