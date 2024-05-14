SEREMBAN, May 14 — The media plays a crucial role as a platform to encourage creative and critical thinking in society, says Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the media also served as an agent in educating and raising awareness among the public.

“The transition from print media to digital media has facilitated access to news and information.

The media also plays a vital role in shaping the minds of the people, which in turn contributes to the development of the country,” he said in his speech at the Media Appreciation Ceremony with the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar held here yesterday.

Also present at the ceremony organised by the Malaysian Broadcasting Department in Negeri Sembilan.were the state government’s senior executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, and State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

Some of the media organisations honoured at the event were the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama), Media Prima, Awani, Media Mulia, Sinar Harian and Sin Chew Daily.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state had various news that could be highlighted at the national level, especially the state’s performance that would attract investors with the opening of new industrial areas.

“I and my colleagues in the state administration will do our best to provide the best possible cooperation as long as we govern the state. I would also like to take this opportunity to get to know all the media representatives present here,” he added. — Bernama