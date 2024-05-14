JOHOR BARU, May 14 — The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) crippled a fake alcoholic beverage processing and storage facility near Pontian yesterday.

The raiding team also seized RM508,265 worth of the counterfeit beverages during the 1am raid at the facility in Kampung Batu 34, Jalan Johor.

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the raiding team also apprehended four male foreigners who are believed to be workers of the premises.

“The suspects, aged between 27 and 42, were found without identification documents.

“Based on initial investigations, police found 187 boxes of liquor and three plastic barrels filled with alcoholic liquid that were believed to be fake.

“The raiding team also found equipment for processing and filling liquor, including bottling machines, pumps with hoses, sticker labels of a liquor brand and two boxes of bottle caps with the Malaysian Customs Department 'duty paid' stickers," said Kumar in a statement today.

The raid was carried out by the Region Two PPM intelligence unit based on public information and reconnaissance activities.

Kumar said a total of 1,683L of alcohol and a Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) were seized in the raid.

The state’s top cop said the case was being investigated under Section 3(1) Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu) Act 1976 and Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The police will continue to monitor and enforce activities related to the sale of untaxed alcohol and the processing of artificial liquor.

“The police also appeal to the public to channel any information they have on illegal activities to the authorities in an effort to uphold public order and safety,” he said.