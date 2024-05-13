KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A police patrol car escorting Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof’s convoy was among 10 vehicles damaged by trees which fell in various parts of the city during a downpour today.

In an incident on Jalan Pinang, a tree toppled over and damaged eight vehicles but narrowly missed the car carrying Ab Rauf.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said the police escort car was among three cars and five motorcycles damaged in the Jalan Pinang incident.

It said there were no reports of casualties.

“A tree-falling incident was also reported at the Medical Faculty and Examination Building of Universiti Malaya car park, resulting in damage to two cars,” it said in a statement.

“Two trees were also uprooted in Taman Gembira, Jalan Kuchai Lama during the hour-long downpour, damaging a house,” the statement said.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall was carrying out works to cut the fallen trees and clear the debris, it added.

Ab Rauf was passing the area in front of Kuwait Bank at about 3.30pm when the incident happened.

His press secretary Ezlyn Fardiha Zainal, when contacted by Bernama, said the chief minister was travelling in a Lexus 350 to a meeting venue in the federal capital.

“As the chief minister’s convoy was passing the place, a tree toppled over right in front of his (Ab Rauf) car, hitting an escorting Proton X70 police patrol car.

“The back windscreen and bonnet of the police car were damaged. Ab Rauf’s car was not hit and he emerged unscathed,” she said.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed receiving a report on the incident involving the police vehicle, which was the “lead car” for Ab Rauf’s convoy.

The driver and passenger in the Proton X70 were unhurt, he said. — Bernama