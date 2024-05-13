PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — The Immigration Department (JIM) and Home Ministry (KDN) are exploring the implementation of a quick response (QR) code system at several main entry points of the country to address congestion issues.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said studies on the use of QR codes at the country’s entry points have been carried out, with the current phase focusing on testing.

He said that details about the testing phase would be announced by KDN in due time.

“One of our commitments is to address congestion at the country’s main entry points.

“This is still in the early stage and has not yet been implemented, but the details will be announced by KDN later,” he told a press conference here today.

On Dec 3, the Johor government proposed that the federal government consider adopting a digital QR Code system, similar to Singapore, for movement in and out of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was one of three proposals to help make the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone a success.

Ruslin said that JIM and KDN remain committed to implementing continuous initiatives to address congestion at the country’s entry points not only in Johor Bahru but also at air entry points.

“The priority is to find a process that facilitates and accelerates (clearance) without compromising on security aspects,” he said. — Bernama