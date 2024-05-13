KUANTAN, May 13 — Five individuals were appointed as members of the Pahang State Assembly here, today.

They are Maahad Tahfiz Tengku Ampuan Afzan Pekan founder Datuk Ahmad Irshad Abdullah Al-Qardi, Temerloh MCA Division chief Datuk Wong Tat Chee, Jerantut Umno Division chief Haris Salleh Hamzah, Pahang Amanah chairman Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly and Pahang PKR deputy chairman Rizal Jamin.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that the selection of appointed assemblymen took into account their family background, education, experience, career achievements and commitment to serving the community.

“In addition, this appointment is based on a number of considerations, including expanding the state government’s services to the people, especially in challenging political and socio-economic situations,” he said when proposing the appointment of the assemblyman.

Commenting further, he said that those appointed are also individuals of calibre and specific skills that would complement other assemblymen in delivering the best services to the people.

“I believe the appointments can help achieve the government’s mission and vision in providing efficient and effective services to the people,” he said.

The motion was later approved after getting the support of seven assemblymen and a simple majority.

In November 2020, the Pahang State Assembly approved a motion to amend the State Constitution to appoint five assemblymen without going through the election process.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin during a press conference said the appointment of the new assemblymen would be until the end of the 15th term of the assembly.

“They will be sworn in at the upcoming session scheduled in August. The appointed assemblymen can vote and debate during the sitting,” he said. — Bernama