LENGGONG, May 12 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has adopted Malaysia’s very own “Mini Amazon”, Kampung Beng here as its Madani Village, its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He added that Kampung Beng, which is actually made of six smaller villages — Kampung Durian Lubuk, Kampung Beng Dalam, Kampung Dusun, Kampung Sekolah, Kampung Durau and Kampung Batu Ring — had its own advantages thanks to the various heritage sites, unique flora and fauna, in its area.

“The sites here include Unesco (United Nations Educational, Science and Cultural Organisation) archaeological heritage sites recognised since 2012 (as the Lenggong Valley).

“That is why it has huge potential, and we have adopted it as a Madani Village and we will upgrade several things we view as important,” he said during a media conference after the launch of Kampung Beng as KDN’s Madani Village here today, in the presence of Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He added that RM2.5 million has been allocated for the village, and will be focused on six basic facilities, including water, electricity, street lamps, community facilities and Internet coverage.

Meanwhile, Saarani shared during his speech at the launch that several projects by the KDN at Kampung Beng involved improving the water supply and ensuring complete Internet coverage in the area.

“The implementation of the initiative is timely as a number of Kampung Beng’s villagers rely on water from the hills for their water supply,” he said, adding that Kampung Beng is famous for its homestays and was one of the main products of Visit Perak Year 2024.

He also said the village highlighted the unique history and the beautiful natural environment in Lenggong as a main tourist attraction, and required better Internet coverage and water facilities for residents and tourists.

The KDN also intended to build a police station to boost public safety, not only for residents but for tourists visiting Lenggong, he added. — Bernama