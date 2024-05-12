ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 12 — The estimated overall cost of providing Light Rail Transit (LRT) infrastructure in the Johor is estimated to cost RM16.7 billion compared to RM7 billion for the provision of Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) infrastructure.

Transport, Infrastructure and Communications state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the valuation was obtained based on a detailed analysis of the comparison between the LRT and ART systems following a presentation from two consortia that proposed the LRT and ART public transport systems.

“For the LRT system, it requires a new design for the elevated section in addition to requiring the approval of the railway scheme.

“For the infrastructure of depots and LRT stations, it requires the acquisition of land for the depot in Desa Jaya and the acquisition of five acres of land for the track for switching/shunting,” he said at the 15th Johor Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, here today.

He was replying an oral question by Chen Kah Eng (DAP-Stulang) regarding the development of the LRT study for Johor Baru.

Mohd Fazli said a special committee involving the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport (MoT), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Public Private Partnership Unit (Ukas) and the Johor State Economic Planning Division (BPENJ) was held in December to review the results of the analysis and recommendations.

According to him, the special committee had met twice including listening to presentations from two consortia proposing the LRT and ART public transport systems.

Mohamad Fazli said that one of considerations emphasised by the government is that the transport system to be developed can be completed by the end of December 2026.

He said it coincided with the start date of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) operation that connects Bukit Chagar to Woodlands, Singapore.

“Congestion will occur at Bukit Chagar RTS Station if the passenger dispersal service (ART/LRT) is not completed in line with the start of RTS operations.

“Thus, the state government supports the proposed construction of elevated ART (E-ART) to be developed in Johor Baru City to replace the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that was cancelled by the federal government earlier,” he said. — Bernama