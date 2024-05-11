HULU SELANGOR, May 11 () — The turnout for the Kuala Kubu Baharu State state by-election recorded 55.79 per cent as of 4pm, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process at 17 polling stations is still going on in the rain and the polling stations will close at 6pm.

Before this, the polling station at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Bukit Fraser which had 40 voters, was closed at 2pm this afternoon.

The official tallying of votes will be done at the Hulu Selangor District Multipurpose Hall and Sports Complex here and the official results are expected to be announced as early as 9 pm.

The KKB by-election saw a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent). — Bernama

