PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Qatar from Sunday May 12 to 14 aimed at strengthening the longstanding relations and multifaceted cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, stated on Saturday that this inaugural visit by the Prime Minister, upon the invitation of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Qatar.

“The Prime Minister will be received in an official welcoming ceremony by the Amir of Qatar and will also pay an audience on the latter.

“The visit will also include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. Both leaders are expected to discuss the progress of bilateral relations, particularly economic cooperation, education as well as exchange views on regional and international issues, including the Palestine-Israel conflict,” the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra while in Doha, the Prime Minister will participate in the 4th Qatar Economy Forum (QEF) 2024, where he will meet with Qatari captains of industry and potential investors who are keen to participate in Madani Economy initiatives.

Anwar will also meet with the Malaysian diaspora residing in Doha, it added.

Wisma Putra said during the official visit Anwar will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

From January to March 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Qatar increased by 178.4 per cent to RM1.43 billion (US$303.9 million) compared with RM514.9 million (US$116.7 million) for the corresponding period in 2023.

According to the statement, in 2023, Qatar emerged as Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner, sixth-largest export destination, and sixth-largest import source within the West Asia region.

