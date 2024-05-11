KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil said today that the party plans to reinvigorate itself to keep itself relevant with the times.

Speaking at the party's 25th anniversary carnival, said the party wishes to keep the support from the youths and lauded the party for taking steps in the right direction for reform.

"To ensure the youth are with the party and will join in fighting for the party's cause, we should rejuvenate ourselves," he told reporters at the Sentul Depot here.

Other plans by the party included naming young and capable candidates for elections, he said, pointing out that he himself can no longer be considered in the demographic.

"More so than that, there are efforts to make sure our party events are in line with what the youth want.

"This is especially important now when times keep changing and the advent of AI is changing the way we work hence we too should take this into account before taking the next steps," he added, referring to artificial intelligence.

Fahmi also said he hopes to celebrate Pakatan Harapan's win at the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election tonight.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a speech at the carnival later.