KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today urged the Malay community to not listen to fearmongering from the Opposition claiming that the majority group will lose its rights.

Speaking at PKR’s 25th anniversary carnival here, the PKR president said the country can only prosper if all ethnic groups are treated equally and this does not mean that the Bumiputera will be sidelined as a result.

“Let me say, [PKR] will always defend the Constitution and for Malaysia to be successful all races must be treated fairly,” he said in the event at the Sentul Depot here.

“Bumiputeras and Muslims will not be poor for being fair, we won’t be left behind if we help others if we give other races their rights and the right to representation.”

He said Malaysia needs to mature as a viable democracy and realise its uniqueness as a Muslim-majority country that can take pride in its democratic values.

Anwar, who is also prime minister, said that PKR has been unfairly attacked instead for its insistence to ensure equality among all ethnic groups.

“Islam’s the [religion of the federation] but in order to succeed, we must respect and honour the rights of every single citizen of this country. This is our uniqueness but we were attacked, and almost lost several seats because we defended this principle. We refused to lose our Islamicness and our Bumiputera-ness.

“Then in Kuala Kubu Baru, this sentiment continued to be played. How can we ever erode the rights of the Indian, Chinese, Kadazan, Dusun and more?” he asked.

“We have almost suffered due to the narrow-minded racist games played by the opposition but we will not change and every citizen’s right will always be upheld by [PKR],” he added.

The event was also attended by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.