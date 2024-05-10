KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Bursa Malaysia’s all-time high indicates measures under the Madani framework are building investor confidence, said Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Bursa Malaysia's key index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), recently breached 1,600 points, the highest level in two years, with the bourse achieving an all-time high of RM2 trillion in market capitalisation.

“Coming on the back of a strong show of resilience amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions, this performance is a testament to the strength of our market and Malaysia’s economy,” he said at the launch of CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd here, today.

Amir Hamzah said the development of Malaysia’s capital market reflects a commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and resilience in the financial sector, positioning Malaysia as a leading destination for investment and capital market activity.

“As the steward of Malaysia’s economic well-being, the Ministry of Finance is entrusted with the responsibility of formulating policies and strategies to ensure sustainable growth, financial stability, and prosperity for all Malaysians.

“Central to this mandate is the promotion and development of Malaysia’s capital market,” he highlighted.

The minister said multiple strategies and initiatives that the government has rolled out continue to work in tandem to realise the key targets under the Madani Economy.

These include, among others, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), National Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the Twelfth Malaysia Plan and key economic reforms under the 2024 National Budget.

“These endeavours span across various government ministries and agencies, reflecting a whole-of-government approach and a collective focus on Raising the Ceiling and Raising the Floor, paving the path towards tangible and sustainable economic growth through impact-driven initiatives,” he said.

Therefore, the government looks to the corporate sector to step up its participation in the nation's economic ecosystem.

“On this note, I welcome the addition of CIMB Securities to the capital market scene, and look forward to increased vigour of our financial markets,” he noted. ― Bernama