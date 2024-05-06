SHAH ALAM, May 6 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) has come up with the affordable “Solar Boleh!” initiative to enable more people to adopt solar energy by installing solar panels in their homes, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The energy transition and water transformation minister said Petra is collaborating with the Aeon Group, Bank Simpanan Nasional and Sols Energy to implement the programme.

He said the programme, under the People’s Solar Transition Initiative (Solar@Petra Initiative), aims to encourage more people to benefit from the national energy transition agenda and that it is specifically designed to expand domestic users’ access to solar installation schemes and available financing facilities in the market.

Fadillah said that through this public-private collaboration, solar installation subscriptions can be easily made at Aeon branches across the country, with special benefits offered to Aeon cardholders, such as earning double reward points.

“In the past, residential solar installations were typically done by those who could afford it because the cost was relatively high. But with the Solar Boleh! programme, we believe more people will respond to the call to support the energy transition agenda.

“This wider access is also supported by BSN’s solar financing facility for public servants, as well as Sols Energy’s zero-capital method for domestic users, making solar installation more affordable for the public,” he told reporters after launching the programme here today.

Earlier, in his speech, Fadillah said that the Solar Boleh! programme complements the solar rebate programme introduced by the government in early April, the Solar for Rakyat Incentive Scheme (SolaRIS), which is currently being implemented by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

He said his ministry will continue to implement all identified efforts and initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in the electricity supply sector, including fostering closer collaboration with the private sector to achieve the energy transition agenda for the country’s electricity supply industry.

“In addition to continued commercial and utility-scale renewable energy generation, emphasis is given to increasing solar generation capacity, and efforts to further expand solar photovoltaic (PV) system installations for the domestic segment.

“This is particularly achieved by leveraging rooftop spaces on building premises and residences for solar power generation,” he said.

Previously, Fadillah had said that his ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) and TNB to ensure more people can afford to join the solar installation programme in affordable housing. — Bernama