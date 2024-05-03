KAPIT, May 3 — A new road will be constructed as an alternative route connecting Sibu Division with Kapit Division, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The construction will be carried out in three phases, covering a distance of approximately 66 kilometres from the Nanga Kabah area to the opposite side of Kapit town, and a bridge will be built across the Rajang River between Song and Kapit towns to connect the new road with the existing Song-Kapit Road.

“This new road will provide land transportation access to residents along Sungai Rajang who were affected after express boat operations ceased following the completion of the existing Sibu-Kapit Road in October 2021,” Nanta said when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the project (Nanga Kabah/SK Beguang/Sungai Song Road) in Beguang, Song today.

He said the Phase 1 project under the Rural Development Ministry, spanning 16.35 km from the intersection of Jalan Sibu- Jalan Nibong near the Kabah River area (Kanowit) to Rumah Bukit (Song), would cost RM145.89 million.

The upgrading of the R1 main road will be undertaken by Musyati Sdn Bhd, with the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage as the implementing agency. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027.

According to Nanta the project was applied for in 2010 and approved in 2018. However, its implementation was delayed following a change in government.

With the commencement of Phase 1 of this project, he said, the long wait for residents along the route has come to an end.

“The project will proceed with phases two and three,” he said adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved initial funding for a major bridge across Sungai Rajang between Kapit and Song towns.

The bridge, when completed, will be an essential facility for inland residents, driving socio-economic development and enhancing the welfare of the people.

Nanta who is the Kapit Member of Parliament, said to complete this development, the Sarawak state government through the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) will construct roads connecting the Hulu Katibas, Hulu Baleh, Pelagus and Bukit Goram areas.

“All of these are included in the master plan drafted by Urda, with funding from the federal and state governments,” he said. — Bernama