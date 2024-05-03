GEORGE TOWN, May 3 ― The 2024 Northern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme kicks off in Penang today with various events and activities already lined up for visitors at the Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong here for the next three days.

The main attractions include the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) counter offering a discount of up to 50 per cent for traffic compound and summonses, the counter offering helmet exchange for the first 1,000 visitors, and the registration counter for Rahmah Cash Aid (STR).

The programme which will run from 9am to 10pm daily will also offer Road Transport Department (JPJ) mobile counter to facilitate the public in renewing their driving licence and road tax for private and commercial vehicles.

Today, the programme, which targets 200,000 to 300,000 visitors, will begin with a Zero Poverty Discourse and will be followed by a cultural performance by the Ministry of Education (MoE; Madani Generation Young Talent and a Pocket Talk by JPJ (Cashless JPJ, Easy with MyJPJ) on the main stage.

Public Gold Talk, Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Busking session, MoE Edufluencer, and a Pocket Talk by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation titled 'Save Big with Electric Appliance Rebates Save 4.0' will also take place on the first day of the programme.

Also lined up to run until Sunday are the Madani Mega Sale, Agro Madani Sale, an exhibition of government assets, dental check-ups and treatments, a blood donation drive, recycling services, massage therapy and cosmetology services, as well a career carnival offering over 1,000 job opportunities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend the grand event for the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat programme on Sunday, which will also be held simultaneously with the Penang Madani Aidilfitri Open House.

To facilitate public movement to the location, free ferry services from Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal (PSAH) in Butterworth to Raja Tun Uda Ferry Terminal (PRTU) in George Town are provided, in addition to free shuttle buses from the PSAH jetty, parking lots at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), and Queensbay Mall shopping centre.

The Northern Zone Madani Rakyat programme, which is a continuation of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme that has been expanded to the state level according to zones to provide opportunities for local communities to understand, observe, and evaluate the new policies and initiatives implemented by the federal government in its efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people.

It is organised by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordintion Unit (PACU) in strategic cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and state governments of Penang, Kedah, and Perlis. ― Bernama