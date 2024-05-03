PUTRAJAYA, May 3 ― Reported dengue fever cases dropped to 2,237 in the 17th Epidemiological Week (ME17), from April 21 to 27, compared with 2,321 cases recorded in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said no deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME17.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME17 was 52,887 cases compared with 36,977 cases for the same period in 2023.

Advertisement

There were 39 deaths due to dengue fever complications reported compared with 22 deaths for the same period last year.

“The number of hotspot localities reported in ME17 was 63 compared with 80 in the previous week,” he said in a statement today.

He said of the total number of localities reported, 51 localities were in Selangor, four in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; three in Penang, two each in Perak and Kedah and one locality in Sarawak.

Advertisement

Dr Muhammad Radzi said for chikungunya surveillance, no cases and outbreaks were recorded in ME17.

He said the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 23 cases.

As for Zika surveillance, he said a total of 850 blood samples and six urine samples were screened for Zika and the results were all negative.

He said the public is advised to avoid being outdoors during the peak of Aedes mosquito bites - in the early morning and late afternoon - and to use insect spray to kill mosquitoes around the house. ― Bernama