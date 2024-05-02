JOHOR BARU, May 2 — The Fire and Rescue Department launched a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for a five-year-old autistic boy along Sungai Skudai in Kampung Sepakat Baru here yesterday.

The boy was was believed to have slipped and fallen into the river yesterday.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Skudai fire station received a distress call on the incident at 5.59pm.

“A total of seven firemen, led by operations commander Saifulbahri Safar and assisted by Syed Ammar Syed Abas, were immediately despatched to the location.

“The team, assisted by a fire and rescue tender (FRT) and a Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, arrived at 6.13pm.

“Upon confirmation of the incident and victim involved, the team coordinated a SAR operation for the missing boy,” said the spokesman in a statement issued early today.

The spokesman said the missing boy was confirmed to be a person with disabilities (PWD).

“The SAR team conducted surface searching techniques in the surrounding areas of Sungai Skudai.

“As of midnight, the SAR team have not managed to locate the missing boy and operations are ongoing,” said the spokesman.

The SAR team is expected to expand their search radius area today in an effort to locate the missing boy.