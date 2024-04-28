KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia is on a mission to explore various economic opportunities and attract new investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which will last two days starting Sunday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Malaysian delegation at the meeting will also share the country’s policies and direction besides emphasising the country’s stance on regional geopolitical issues before world leaders.

“God willing starting today, I along with senior ministers and other Malaysian delegates will attend the conference and hold several important meetings with world leaders and global corporate heads.

“This meeting and conference will, among other things, touch on matters related to national interests, starting with the Opening Plenary session on the theme of New Vision of Global Development this morning where I will deliver a speech,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar, who arrived in Riyadh at 10.25pm Saturday local time or 3.25am Sunday morning Malaysia time, also asked for prayers for the success of the Malaysian delegation in the mission.

Meanwhile, in the same post, Anwar also shared his concerns about the culture of reading materials such as Dewan Masyarakat magazine which is not popular among young people in schools and universities.

“Thinking about finding the best way to invigorate the culture of iqra (reading) and nourish the tradition of aqliyyah (the tradition of knowledge),” he said, who made Dewan Masyarakat a reading material on the flight to Riyadh.

Anwar shared his admiration for the language, the quality of the work and the choice of interesting articles with the theme of ‘argument debate’ which is an effort to encourage fresh discourse based on arguments and facts and reject bigotry and slander.

“Referring specifically to the Dewan Masyarakat, articles on bigoted politics, argumentative debates, review of the book The History of Java and the prominence of George Santayana is a careful and valuable treatment. Hopefully it can capture the interest of the audience

“The selected poem ‘Bahasa Tanpa Kasta’ by Abizal (Miri) turns out to flow with clarity of mind, cooling the heart of every human being, crossing the boundaries of continents, ages and eras,” he said. — Bernama