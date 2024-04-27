KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today said that Sabah’s largest integrated clinker and cement factory in Tongod, one of Sabah’s interior districts, will give a much-needed boost to the local economy with over 1,000 job opportunities.

The new plant, in Kampung Kawayoi Pinangah, is expected to complement the existing Cement Industries Sabah (CIS) Sdn Bhd plant.

“I believe this new factory will not only boost our cement production but we can also be a cement exporter,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony today.

The Chief Minister said he had the inspiration to set up the cement factory in Pinangah in view of the availability of resources needed to produce cement.

Hajiji said in tandem with the construction of the cement factory, other infrastructures would also be set up such as roads leading to the site, water treatment plant, electricity and telecommunications that will indirectly benefit people in the rural areas, particularly the folks in Tongod.

“The project is indeed a catalyst for economic growth for the district and Sabah, and augurs well with the government’s determination to end hardcore poverty in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the same ceremony, the Chief Minister also presented 83 land grants, with a total acreage of 461.1 (186.06 hectares) to the recipients from Kampung Kuamut (27), Kampung Penangah (21), Kampung Entilibon (25) and Kampung Mananam (10).