KANGAR, April 26 — The son of the Perlis Menteri Besar and four others who were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since Wednesday have been released on MACC bail.

The five, who were arrested to facilitate investigations into a case of false claims worth RM600,000, were released on RM10,000 bail each and are required to report themselves at an MACC office every month.

Six suspects were arrested by the MACC last Tuesday on suspicions of submitting false claims for infrastructure development projects throughout Perlis since 2022 when they showed up to provide their statements at the Perlis MACC office here, and were remanded for two day from Wednesday, with one of them released yesterday.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman confirmed the matter when contacted, while the suspects’ lawyer, Mohd Fadhly Yaacob shared that the MACC was free to recall his clients to complete its investigation if required.

“All of them have been released, yesterday one and today five of them... on MACC bail,” he said. — Bernama

