KANGAR, April 25 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli is open and does not hold any prejudice against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the arrest of his son last Tuesday.

While admitting that his son was among the six arrested by the MACC to assist in the investigation into the case of submitting false documents and claims, he said it was a test for himself and his family.

“Come what may, I will face it. If my son is guilty, he will be punished. I have given him education and knowledge, but if he commits an offence and gets arrested, well then, we have to face it.”

The menteri besar clarified the matter regarding the arrest of his son during the winding up session at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the son of a menteri besar was among six people arrested by the MACC to assist in investigations into a case of producing falsified documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

The remand order for the six suspects, aged between 26 and 37, has been extended until tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to sources, the case is being investigated relating to document forgery in making false claims when the project in question was not carried out. — Bernama