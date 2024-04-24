KANGAR, April 24 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli confirmed that he knew about his son being arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and will leave it to the authorities to complete their investigation.

“I have been informed of the news by the MACC and leave it to the discretion of the MACC, that’s all for now,” he said briefly when met by reporters after the Perlis state assembly sitting here today.

Earlier, the MACC remanded six men, including the son of a menteri besar, to assist in the investigation into a case of producing falsified documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

Two civil servants in the Menteri Besar’s Office and State Secretary’s Office and three company contractors were also detained.

All the suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were detained by the MACC between 7am and 8am yesterday (April 23) around the state.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor granted a remand order against all the suspects from today until tomorrow to allow the MACC to conduct investigations under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009. — Bernama

