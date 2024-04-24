KANGAR, April 24 ― The son of a menteri besar (MB) is among six individuals remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here to assist in investigations regarding a case of submitting false documents and claims involving RM600,000 over the past two years.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor granted the remand order for all suspects starting today until tomorrow following a request from the MACC to conduct investigations under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

According to sources, two civil servants from the MB’s Office and the State Secretary's Office were also detained, along with contractors and owners of various companies.

Advertisement

“The suspects are believed to be owners of companies, contractors, and civil servants in the State Secretary's Administration Office and the Perlis MB’s Office.

“All six suspects, aged between 26 and 37, were detained in Perlis between 7am and 8am yesterday,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated relating to document forgery in making false claims when the project in question was not carried out. The project involved maintenance, repair, supply, and service works starting from 2022 until now, estimated to be worth RM600,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Putrajaya, the Senior Director of the Special Operations Division of the MACC, Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, confirmed the arrest. ― Bernama