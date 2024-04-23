KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor should focus on fulfilling his promises for his state instead of bothering about the goings-on in other states.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Sanusi should refrain from commenting on the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election which will take place on May 11.

“I think rather than nosing around other states, how about occupying himself with completing projects he announced for Kedah, be it Widad Group (projects) or litar (the racing track in Sungai Petani).

“This guy talks a lot, but completion (of projects) not so much. It is different compared to the Selangor menteri besar who announces (projects) and sees them through completion,” Fahmi told reporters during a press conference after the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between National Film Development Corporation (Finas) and Perkeso to recognise the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) rollout for film industry practitioners.

Fahmi added that Sanusi currently has a case which involves the Selangor Sultan.

“Sanusi should just be quiet,” he said.

Sanusi had yesterday said MCA’s decision to sit out the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election will give Perikatan Nasional the upper hand and likely create a crack between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Commenting on a separate matter, Fahmi, who is also the unity government’s spokesman, said any questions regarding the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link Expressway) should be channelled to the Works Ministry.

He was responding to remarks made by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin who said the government’s announcement on the halt needed clarification.

“He needs to read it alongside the statement from the Works Ministry. As what I said during the post-Cabinet meeting press conference (last week), there would be a statement by the Works Ministry, which they have issued.

“So I urge any parties who want more information on the cancellation to refer to the Works Ministry’s statement,” Fahmi said.

Last Thursday, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the PJD Link Expressway developer will receive an official notification of the cancellation of the construction project soon.

His statement was issued following the Cabinet’s decision last Wednesday to halt the construction of the expressway.

Nanta had reportedly confirmed the cancellation of the project, citing the developer’s failure to meet a deadline on required conditions, which led to its automatic cessation.