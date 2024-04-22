KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Selangor Umno Chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin claimed that the Opposition coalition will play up race, religion and royalty (3R) issues in the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election to scare Malay voters.

Megat, in an interview with Utusan Malaysia, said that claims such as Islam will deteriorate, Islam will be affected and Malays will be humiliated will be thrown by the Opposition.

“If we look back, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were absolutely silent in voicing out over the issues such as the Allah word on socks.

“It was Umno youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh who was boldly expressing his concern over the matter and willing to do anything for the sake of religion, race and country,” he was quoted as saying.

Megat said that PAS and Bersatu were silent over the matter as they want to win over the non-Malay votes in the upcoming by-election.

“Bersatu and PAS were silent because for them the Malay vote is already with them.

“And now they are trying to win non-Malay voters. By not commenting on the issue, they think the non-Malays will see them as being moderate over the matter, not issuing boycott orders and not being extreme as Umno,” he was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that none of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders such as Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad has issued any statement or boycott orders over the Allah word on socks issue.

“But when Umno voice out people get angry and if we don’t then we were blamed for being silent. But no one questions the Opposition parties,” he was quoted as saying.

He also alleged that PN only focused on gaining political profits as they willing to politicise religious issues.

“I urge Malay voters to understand the politics played by PN by confusing Malay voters using the 3R issues, especially matter pertaining to religion, to gain Malay support.

“But when there are religious issues that are real, they just keep quiet merely to win non-Malay votes,” he was quoted as saying.