KOTA BARU, April 22 — The remand period for the suspect in the shooting case at the Arrivals Hall, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in the early morning of April 14, has been extended by five days.

The order to extend the remand, which is effective tomorrow until April 27, was made by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri at the Magistrate’s Court here, today after hearing the application of investigating officer ASP Siti Yusnita Yaacub.

The application to extend the remand was made to assist investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Earlier, the suspect who was in orange lockup attire arrived at the court compound at 8.35am under strict security control by a police team from the Special Investigations Division (D9) of the Criminal Investigation Department, Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK).

Advertisement

On April 14, at about 1.30am, a bodyguard for the suspect’s wife was seriously injured when he was shot in the stomach by the suspect.

The wife of the suspect who was the real target in the shooting case, however, survived the incident.

The suspect was arrested in front of a private hospital in Kota Baru on April 15 before being remanded for seven days starting on April 16 and ending today. — Bernama

Advertisement