KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, emphasised that the positive economic achievements over the past three years underscore the Sabah government’s steadfast commitment to both the administration and development of the state.

Hajiji stated that Sabah has achieved several economic successes through its five-year development action plan under the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

“With these achievements, I dare say that Sabah is now on the right track. Several economic indicators have shown positive changes that reflect a better future for Sabah,” he said during his speech at the National Madani 2024 Aidilfitri celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre, here today.

The event was officiated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Approximately 25,000 members of the public participated in the inaugural event, a collaborative effort between the state government as the host and the Ministry of Unity as the organiser.

Hajiji noted that Sabah being chosen as the event’s host was not just an honour, but also a testament to the state’s rich tapestry of races, ethnicities, cultures, and religions, all thriving together in harmony.

“We have people from various backgrounds, religions, and ethnicities, yet we live together harmoniously. We celebrate all festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Christmas, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and Pesta Kaamatan. This is the uniqueness and strength of Sabah,” he emphasised.

He highlighted that the Madani Aidilfitri celebration, attended by various segments of society as well as the nation’s top leaders, further strengthens the bonds of kinship among the people and enhances the spirit of unity.

“It is in line with the spirit of Malaysia Madani and the grand agenda of the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is committed to restoring the country’s glory on the global stage.

“Sabah fully supports this struggle for the nation and the prosperity of the people. We in Sabah believe that ethnic harmony is the key to prosperity.

“It also contributes to peace, security, and unity. A united society is resilient against negative elements that threaten division,” he said. — Bernama