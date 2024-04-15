IPOH, April 15 — A man suffered injuries after falling into a 10-metre-deep ravine at the Bintang Hijau Sungai Rui Rest and Recuperation Stop in Gerik today.
Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad told Bernama that the victim, Mohd Khusyairi Mat Jazan, 38, fell while carrying out pipe maintenance work at the roadside there.
“The firefighters conducted the rescue operation using lifting equipment and ropes, then brought the victim up to the roadside.
Advertisement“The victim, who suffered spinal injuries, was handed over to health officials for further treatment,” he said, adding that the operation concluded at 1.50pm. — Bernama