KUCHING, April 15 — The Sarawak Health Department’s flying doctor service (PDU) will be available in Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit, Bintulu, Belaga and Miri from April 16 to 29.

In Samarahan, the mobile health team is expected at Plaie Atas on April 23 as well as Pendawan and Kpg Ijok (April 24).

The PDU team will serve the Sri Aman’s Rh Thomas, Banggai and Rh Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak on April 16; Rh Mamut, Langgir, Lingga and Rh Munggu Sawa, Pantu (April 17); Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau and Rh Rimong, Begantong (April 18); Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari and Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang (April 19); and Ng Bawie, Ulu Lemanak (April 22).

In Kapit, the PDU is to be made available at Rh Ajan, Long Singut on April 16; Rh Achau and Rh Ngelambong (April 17); and Rh Ai anak Jalin, Sg Entawau and Bena, Balleh (April 18).

In Bintulu, the mobile health team will be at Rh Drick, Jelalong and Rh Felix in Tubau on April 23; Rh Robert and Long Biyak in Ulu Kakus (April 24) and Rh Renang and Rh Jaling in Sigu (April 25).

The PDU team is also expected to serve Belaga’s Long Unai on April 19; Sang Anau and Batu Keling (April 22); Long Jawe and Long Kebuho (April 23); Long Tanyit (April 24); Punan Busang (April 25); Lusong Laku (April 26); and Long Kajang and Long Abit (April 29).

In Miri, the PDU will serve the community in Long Liau on April 16, Long Buken (April 17), Ba Ajeng (April 18), Ba’ Data Bila (April 19) and Ba Pakan (April 22).

For more information, call Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext. 296) or 013-8416735. — The Borneo Post