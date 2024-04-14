KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — There is heavy traffic congestion on highways from the northern region and east coast towards the Klang Valley this evening as city dwellers return from their hometowns after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said that as of 5pm, northern routes into Klang Valley are backed up, particularly from Pendang to Gurun up to Sungai Petani Utara. Congestion is also reported from Bertam to Sungai Dua, Permatang Pauh to Perai, Bandar Baharu to Alor Pongsu, and Bukit Merah to Taiping.

“Traffic is heavy from the north to the Klang Valley at Gopeng towards Tapah, Sungkai to Slim River, and Tanjung Malim to Sungai Buaya.

Advertisement

“Traffic is at a crawl on the East Coast Expressway 2, from the Paka R&R area towards Paka and Kijal towards Chukai,” he said when contacted.

Traffic is also reported to be slow on the East Coast Expressway 1 towards the Klang Valley due to a build-up of vehicles from Lancang towards Karak, Karak towards Lentang, and Genting Sempah.

Meanwhile, traffic from the south towards the Klang Valley is reported to be under control, with affected stretches only from Jasin towards Simpang Ampat, Pedas Linggi towards Port Dickson, and Bandar Ainsdale towards Nilai.

Advertisement

The spokesman advised road users to be cautious as most of the affected areas are reported to be experiencing heavy rain. — Bernama