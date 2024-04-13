KUCHING, April 13 ― The body of the last victim who drowned at the Kampung Sebat Waterfall in Sematan was found by members of the public at 7.16am today.

Lundu district police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said the deceased was identified as Vincent Tiong Kung Cheng and his body was found some 100 metres from where he was last seen.

“The deceased’s body was identified by his father at the scene,” he said.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the body of the first deceased identified as Steven Chai Pok Yee was declared dead at the scene by paramedics from the Lundu Hospital.

Both of the deceased hail from Kota Samarahan.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, two of their friends survived after they were rescued by villagers.

Advertisement

The tragedy is believed to have occurred due to a sudden surge in water currents, which swept all four victims into the river.

The police were notified of the incident at 4.55pm yesterday, which also saw a search and rescue operation being conducted by various emergency services. ― The Borneo Post