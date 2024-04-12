KUCHING, April 12 — A trip involving four friends, all aged 20, to a waterfall at Kampung Sebat Dayak in the Lundu district ended in tragedy when one of them was confirmed drowned, with another still missing, late this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lundu station spokesman Joseph Anak Diea said the remaining two, however, were rescued by villagers of Kampung Sebat Dayak.

He said the station received an emergency call at about 5pm this evening requesting for search and rescue assistance.

“Before our arrival at the scene, the villagers had rescued two victims from the waterfall,” the spokesman.

He said the villagers also retrieved from the waterfall the lifeless body of the third victim who was later confirmed dead by medical personnel of the Ministry of Health.

“We are still looking for the fourth victim,” Joseph said.

He said the incident occurred due to a sudden increase in the volume of water after a heavy rainfall upstream.

He said the search for the missing victim was called off at 7pm after consulting the police.

However, he said members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (Rela) have been placed on standby at the scene.