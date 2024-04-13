KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Individuals who resort to slander daily have been advised to stop the practice of defaming others and damaging the mindset of society because Islam is about mercy and rejects defamation.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, who is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, said the months of Ramadan and Syawal should be filled with better deeds and attitudes.

Instead, he said, the holy months have been bombarded with political slander by certain people who harbour endless grudges against Anwar, who is tenaciously steering the nation towards greater heights.

Advertisement

“This clearly shows their desperation to penetrate the conscience of the society with fabricated stories that have no strong foundations. This is evidence of their failure to bring any potent issues against the Prime Minister and the Madani administration.

“We must not be involved with such ugly practices. We must improve our level of knowledge, and it should progress with age so that we will not be ridiculed,” he posted on Facebook today.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s health, Muhammad Kamil, one of those close to Anwar, said his (Anwar) health is in good condition despite his hectic schedule.

Advertisement

According to Muhammad Kamil, it is only normal for someone like Anwar, who is 76 and also the Minister of Finance, to sometimes have a slight fever or allergies.

“However, he continues to show tenacity, determination, skillfulness and intelligence in his work, so much so that we, his much younger staff members, have difficulty keeping up with his punishing pace.

“He never budges from his determination to change the country and change is a process that must be endured, even if it takes time and receives criticisms,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil also urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take action against slanderers and to provide as much space as possible to honest critics because democratic rights do not include the practice of slander and defamation. — Bernama