KUCHING, April 11 — Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) members do not resort to ‘jumping ship’ tactics to suit their convenience, says its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin MP found it absurd that Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh could suggest that Sarawak DAP should consider making itself a fully local-based opposition party.

“To Soon Koh, it may be alright to do party-switching or jumping. That is his prerogative.

“But for him to suggest me to do likewise to Sarawak DAP, that is preposterous. We don’t change party when it suits our convenience,” he said in a statement.

He was responding to Wong’s recent statement where the latter had said that it was time for Chong to decide whether the state DAP should be a wholly local-based opposition party.

Chong described Wong’s reason for dissolving Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and recently joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) through PDP to maintain political stability at both state and federal levels as a “lame excuse.”

“Firstly, PSB does not have a Member of Parliament (MP). Politically, it has no national presence.

“When it comes to vote of confidence in Parliament, Julau MP Larry Sng, an Independent, has more significance than PSB which has no representation at all in Parliament.

“Therefore, for Soon Koh to claim that the he and PSB crossed party to PDP to help maintain political stability at federal level is most illogical,” he said.

Chong, who is also Padungan assemblyman, also said that Sarawak’s politics was not about stability but that the state lacked a proper check and balance and non-transparency in governance.

“Contrary to federal politics where the federal government has a slim majority in Parliament and thus stability of government is a concern, GPS in Sarawak already had a 76 to six super majority (then), thus stability of the state government is a non-issue,” he said.

Chong pointed out that with the addition of Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa from the now-dissolved PSB, GPS now has a 79 to three majority.

He said Sarawak DAP's current and most important role in the state was to hold the ruling government accountable for the common people of Sarawak.

“It is also to provide an effective check and balance that is essential for any democratic system,” he added.

Wong in his statement said should Chong decides to make his party a wholly local-based opposition, Sarawak DAP would have to withdraw from its national body and all its elected representatives are to quit their portfolios at the federal level.

“If he cannot bring himself to make such a bold move, at least he can emulate his national (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke — be bold enough in taking a first step to join GPS for the sake of political unity in Sarawak,” he said, noting that Sarawak DAP now has its feet on two boats — one as part of the federal government and the other playing to role of opposition in Sarawak.

He called on Chong to place the country’s interest and harmony above all by setting aside personal interests and differences and choose to be united with GPS in fighting extremism and defending Sarawak’s political unity. — The Borneo Post