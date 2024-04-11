[UPDATE 9.30am] ChargEV has updated that their EV chargers are now online.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — It appears that ChargEV is having a major disruption nationwide for its EV charging network on the second day of Hari Raya. A quick check reveals that most if not all of their EV chargers including AC and DC charge points are unavailable.

For ChargEV users who need to charge, you can still find and activate other alternative EV chargers on the app as they have EV roaming access for Gentari and JomCharge charging networks. You can also find other available EV chargers (Shell Recharge, ChargeSini) on other networks near you using the PlugShare app or website.

There are no further details on the cause of the disruption. Some had posted on the MYEVOC group that the downtime occurred after midnight at around 3am.

According to ChargEV’s customer service, they are aware of the service disruption and are trying to restore their EV chargers as soon as possible. ChargEV says they will provide updates on their social media platforms.

Hi there! chargEV app is facing certain network issues and rest assured that our team is currently working on it.



We will get the app online as soon as possible and update on our social media channels.



Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience — chargEV (@charg_EV) April 11, 2024

This service disruption would greatly affect a lot of EV drivers who rely on ChargEV’s charging network as there will be more demand for public EV chargers during the Hari Raya holiday season. ChargEV is one of the three largest EV charging networks in the country and they have deployed chargers at several locations on the interstate highways as well as Starbucks outlets.

If you’re travelling to the northern end of Peninsular Malaysia, take note that ChargEV is the only charge point operator that has installed a DC charger in Kangar in Perlis and Changlun in Kedah. The other alternative DC faster chargers are either located in Alor Setar or across the border in Thailand. — SoyaCincau