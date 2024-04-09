IPOH, April 9 ― A man was killed by a falling rock at the Qing Xing Ling Leisure and Cultural Village in Taman Saikat, yester morning.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement last night that police were informed about the incident by members of the public at 11.30am yesterday.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was a 44-year-old tourist bus driver who had taken tourists from Vietnam to Ipoh for sightseeing.

According to Abang Zainal, a large rock fell on the victim’s head while he was in the cultural village and died at the location due to severe head injuries.

His body was later sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh and according to the Forensic expert from the hospital, the cause of death was due to trauma to the head caused by the impact of the falling rock and no foul play.

Abang Zainal urged those with information about the incident to contact the Pusat Kawalan Daerah (DCC) Ipoh at 05-2542222 to assist investigations. ― Bernama

