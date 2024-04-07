KOTA BHARU, April 7 — Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has formulated several contingency plans to maintain stable water supply in the state ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement today, AKSB disclosed the actions taken, which include deploying 12 water tanker trucks to replenish static tanks in the affected areas.

A total of 396 static tanks have also been installed throughout the districts to ensure continuous water supply.

“AKSB has also contracted an additional 27 tanker trucks to replenish tanks in areas requiring assistance, operating from 9am to 6pm.

“In addition, the company will provide 14 teams for pipe leak repairs, 12 contractor repair teams and one main team led by the district manager,” read the statement.

AKSB informed that their complaint hotline (PINTAS) — 15777 operates from 8am to 10pm on regular days, and from 10.30am to 10pm on the first and second days of Hari Raya.

Furthermore, 44 water treatment plants (LRA) are operational in all districts to provide clean water to 275,022 user accounts in Kelantan.

Currently, all LRAs are producing 526 million litres of water per day with the anticipated demand during the festive season expected to rise to 622 litres per day.

“We anticipate that the highest water usage or demand will be from April 8 to 13,” read the statement. — Bernama