KUCHING, April 6 — The city’s shopping centres and markets are bustling with activity, as Muslims make purchases of their necessities ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration.

A check by Bernama around Kuching city found traffic congestion on the main roads as vehicles filled the streets, with people busy buying essentials, such as food, clothing and home decorations.

Kuching International Airport is also abuzz with Sarawakians travelling home to their hometowns for the celebration.

Beki Nukang, 59, a bamboo trader at Medan Niaga Satok, here, said that the demand for her products has increased in recent days, reaching around 1,000 sales per day.

Beki, who owns a bamboo plantation in Kampung Jagoi Duyoh, Bau, sells bamboo of various sizes priced from RM1 to RM5 per stalk.

“Those who buy usually use the bamboo to make ‘ayam pansuh’, ‘lemang’, and other dishes. The demand is indeed high, especially in the days leading up to Aidilfitri, to the point where my van is full.

“We can see the difference; on regular days, we can sell about 10 stems per day, but during this festive season, a single buyer can take up to 100 stems,” she said to Bernama.

Meanwhile, Sarawak General Hospital assistant medical officer, Nur Farlina Abdullah, 39, said that the RM500 Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKK) she received yesterday will help cover the expenses for the celebration.

She said besides food, the assistance was also used to buy necessities for her five children, such as “baju melayu” and “baju kurung”.

On April 1, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, announced that the government had agreed to distribute RM500 BKK for Aidilfitri to civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees, who were paid yesterday.

Also receiving special assistance of RM250 are government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans. — Bernama