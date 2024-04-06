KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — As of 9am today, traffic has started slowing down on several major highways heading towards the East Coast and northern regions, due to the surge of travellers heading back to their hometowns in preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson told Bernama this morning that congestion began on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) between the Gombak and Genting Sempah stretch for about 17 kilometres from the Gombak toll plaza.

“The traffic flow towards the North from Slim River to Sungkai and from the Menora Tunnel to the Sungai Perak RnR is also observed to be slowing down,” he noted, adding that the flow heading North from Bidor towards Tapah is sluggish.

Furthermore, an earlier accident at KM314.7 heading North from Tapah to Gopeng at 7.43 am has been resolved, resulting in the resumption of smooth traffic flow.

Moreover, various Smartlane routes have been activated this morning, including from KM 4.5 to KM 1.9 heading South from Setia Tropika to Pasir Gudang, and from KM 27.0 to KM 19.0 heading South from Kulai to Senai.

For real-time traffic updates, the public can access information via the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and the Twitter page www.twitter.com/plustrafik.

Alternatively, they can reach out to LLM at 1-800-88-7752 or visit their Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

