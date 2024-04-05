KUCHING, April 5 ― The driver of a modified pick-up truck who shared a video of himself speeding along the Pan Borneo on April 2 has been slapped with a summons while the vehicle has been seized by the police.

In revealing this, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said police will not compromise on such actions to ensure the safety of other road users.

“On April 1, we received a report of a video that was shared on social media showing the driver who was speeding at the Pan Borneo from Saratok heading to Betong,” Mancha said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He said police from the Kuching District headquarters tracked down the driver of the vehicle on April 2 and ordered him to surrender himself at the Simpang Tiga police station.

On April 3 at 10.30am, the driver surrendered himself at the station and admitted to his actions.

“The driver was then issued with a summons for speeding under Section 079(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Mancha.

Advertisement

The driver was also slapped with other summonses for offences such as a missing third brake-light, illegal modification, fancy licence plates, and a modified exhaust system.

The vehicle, which was seized by the police under Section 60(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, has been handed over to the Road Transport Department for further action.

The police also advised the public to remain aware and cautious when sharing any information on social media. ― The Borneo Post