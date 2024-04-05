MELAKA, April 5 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is organising the Ramadan-Mantai Aidilfitri Rahmah Sale at 13 locations across the state from March 30 until April 7.

Melaka KPDN director Norena Jaafar said the sale offers essential items specifically for the Aidilfitri celebration with up to 30 per cent discounts.

“Among the items offered at the Ramadan-Mantai Aidilfitri Rahmah Sale are fresh beef, chicken, instant nasi impit (compressed rice), coconut milk, grated coconut, ginger, various spices and cordial drinks,” she said, adding that fresh beef is sold at RM32 per kg at the sale locations.

She told this to reporters after the launching of the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Lotus’s Hypermarket in Peringgit by State Entrepreneur, Cooperative Development and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

Norena said among the sale locations are the Taboh Naning Japerun Complex (today), the Pantai Kundor Japerun Complex, and the Taman Datuk Tamby Chik Karim basketball court (tomorrow), adding that on Sunday, the sale will be held in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Mas, at Dataran Gadek and the Taman Melaka Perdana night market site.

“The special sale is to facilitate the public, especially Muslims to buy essential items to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with prices cheaper than other outlets or supermarkets,” she said, adding that the sale starts from 8.30 am until all items are sold out.

She also urged the public to get further information about the Ramadan-Mantai Aidilfitri Rahmah Sale on Melaka KPDN social media accounts. — Bernama