KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Fifteen Malaysian companies are set to showcase their capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2024, to be held July 22-26, 2024 in the United Kingdom (UK).

Abu Bakar Yusof, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) deputy chief executive officer of export acceleration, said the companies’ expertise encompass aerospace manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), system integration, engineering services, education and astronautics.

He said Matrade would lead the Malaysia Pavilion at the prestigious airshow, in collaboration with National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico).

“We would like to invite Malaysian aerospace companies to take this opportunity and join us at FIA 2024,” he said.

Abu Bakar also expressed confidence in Malaysia’s aerospace sector, citing a remarkable 31 per cent surge in exports of aerospace products to reach RM979.9 million in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Major export destinations for Malaysia’s aerospace products include the United States, China, Indonesia, the UK and Singapore.

According to Matrade, the UK is a significant export destination for Malaysian aerospace products, as exports of aerospace products (parts of planes and helicopters) to the country stood at RM287.2 million in 2023.

“The UK’s demand for aerospace products and services is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory, driven by the resurgence of air travel, a spike in aircraft orders, and the expansion of the MRO sector.

“Malaysian companies are encouraged to leverage this burgeoning demand by engaging with potential clients, project leaders and aerospace procurement officials during FIA 2024,” added Matrade.

This year will mark Matrade’s fifth participation in the FIA.

In 2022, Matrade had set up 332 business meetings and linkages, resulting in total sales of RM572.6 million.

Malaysian companies wishing to participate in FIA 2024 may send in their application before April 26. Those who wish for more information may contact Matrade at 03-6207 7933. — Bernama