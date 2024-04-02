KUCHING, April 2 — Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki today appealed to the public to remain calm and let the police pursue their investigation into a case of a Molotov cocktail being thrown at a KK Mart store which happened in his constituency last Sunday.

He said they should not speculate on the matter while the police are conducting their investigation.

“Domestic attacks on premises using incendiary devices in Sarawak is unheard of and this has never been our culture,” Ibrahim said in a statement.

“As citizens of Sarawak and of this nation, we abide by the rule of law. We should not and must not take the law into our own hands,” he said.

He also urged the police and the authorities to take stern action and track down the perpetrator in this case.

He said similar attacks in various parts of the country have also occurred, adding that the attacks have tested the unity and resolve of Malaysians.

He said that Sarawak has demonstrated time and time again to be a model state in terms of unity among its diverse community and to say that it is fragile is untrue.

“I think all of us are in the same boat in our condemnation of this heinous act and that violence of any kind is intolerable and has no place in Sarawak,” Ibrahim said.

He condemned the act of firebombing KK Mart outlet at Jalan Satok in the strongest terms where it can be described as an attempt at terrorism.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the police were hunting a suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the KK Mart outlet in Jalan Satok, following a report lodged by a 25-year old store worker.

He said the Molotov cocktail caused boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire.

Ahsmon urged members of the public to contact investigating officer Sgt Ceremona Nasim on 013-8554168 or approach the nearest police station, if they have any information relating to the case.