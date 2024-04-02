KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said they will hold meetings soon to discuss ways to ease tensions in the country after a third KK Mart outlet was attacked.

They said they would arrange the meetings urgently in the interest of preserving national harmony in the wake of the “Allah” socks controversy.

The two ministers also condemned the arson attacks against the convenience store chain, the latest of which occurred in Kuching, Sarawak, on Sunday.

“Over the past few weeks, the country has been continuously hit with various incidents related to religious and racial sensitivities, including the recent one at KK Mart, Kuching caused by irresponsible individuals.

“The authorities, especially the police, need to take strict action against any party who violates the law to be brought to justice. The parties involved need to be punished with appropriate punishment as a lesson to all parties,” said the statement.

The attack on the KK Mart outlet in Kuching was the third such incident in after attacks on outlets in Bidor, Perak, and Kuantan, Pahang.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are tracking down the suspect who hurled the Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart outlet.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for up to seven years imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The recent controversy of the “Allah” socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain.