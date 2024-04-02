KUCHING, April 2 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today urged the police to form a special team headed by a senior and experienced officer to investigate the hurling of a Molotov cocktail at KK Mart outlet in Satok last Sunday.

He said the act by an unknown individual or individuals is a serious case and the third time in the country against the Sarawak-based company.

“This is certainly an act of terrorism that can disrupt the unity and peace we are presently enjoying among people of various colours, creeds, religions and races in Sarawak,” Voon said in a statement here.

He said the authorities should not treat the case as just being normal or not serious enough that only demands or requires routine work.

Advertisement

Voon, a former senior police officer, disagreed that the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damages.

He said the police should investigate this case under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 to combat any form of terrorism.

“This is to ensure that no individual can escape from any legal action if they are involved in acts of violence and incitement of hate among people,” he said.

Advertisement

Voon, who is also a practising lawyer, also urged the police to use the Sedition Act 1948 against haters or people who spread or propagate any material that has a "seditious tendency” to cause disharmony against various races and religions in the country.

“People in the streets now are living in fear. The authorities should not discount the attack on KK Mart, the possibility of shopping malls and public places being attacked by such individuals or groups of people,” he said.

“At the same time, in order to allay the fears of the public against terrorism, the police department should update the public on their actions or progress of their investigation from time to time.

“As taxpayers, members of the public have a right to know the progress of police investigation into the case,” he said.

The first incident of a targeted attack on KK Super Mart outlets was in Bidor, Tapah on March 26 and the second in Sungai Isap, Kuantan on March 29.

All three incidents were believed to have been linked to the earlier “Allah” printed socks controversy.

Last week, Chai popularly known as KK Chai, was charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others, alongside his wife. Both claimed trial.