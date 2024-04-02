MIRI, April 2 — Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has called on the people to uphold the rule of law following the petrol bomb attack on a KK Mart outlet in Kuching on Sunday.

Sarawak PKR leadership council chairman Roland Engan said the party will not compromise on any attempt to ride on the wave of hatred.

He said the authorities require time and space to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are nation of rule of law and should not be emotional beyond the perimeter of freedom of expression and beyond current laws to maintain the safety of everybody,” he said when contacted on the attack.

The attack on the KK Mart outlet in Kuching was the third such incident in after attacks on outlets in Bidor, Perak and Kuantan, Pahang.

Yesterday, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police are tracking down the suspect who hurled the Molotov cocktail at the Jalan Satok KK Mart outlet.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for up to seven years imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The recent controversy of the ‘Allah’ socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain. — The Borneo Post