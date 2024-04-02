KUCHING, April 2 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Youth wing today appealed to the public to pass information to the police for their investigation into the firebombing of a KK Mart store along Jalan Satok here last Sunday.

Its deputy chief Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said this was to enable the police to nab the individuals responsible for hurling a Molotov cocktail at the premises.

He strongly condemned the incident, describing it as extreme action that shocked the public and should not have happened in Sarawak, which is known for its racial and religious tolerance.

“I also call on the multi-racial and religious communities in Sarawak to remain calm, mature and should understand that incident is related to the case of word ‘Allah’ printed on socks sold at one of the KK Mart chain stores in peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He said PBB Youth insisted that appropriate legal action be taken against the perpetrators as soon as possible.

“There is no compromise when it comes to a group that acts on purpose to cause tension and fear among communities of different religions and races,” he said.

Lukanisman, who is also the deputy minister of health, advised the people of Sarawak not to take the firebombing incident lightly, stressing that they need to work together to ensure that such extreme actions do not become a culture when dealing with current issues.

He expressed hope that a similar incident will not happen again in Sarawak and throughout Malaysia.