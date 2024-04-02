PUTRAJAYA, April 2 — After the recent corruption scandal involving officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he firmly believes the majority of civil servants are upholding their integrity.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, lauded Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin for her swift action in combating corruption in the department.

"I congratulate Datuk Anis because she is not negative. Quickly took action. When there are groups involved, shift (them). Take disciplinary action if any and change.

"I believe that most of these civil servants are people with integrity and love for their country. So don't let this small group tarnish the image of public service,” he said during his ministry's monthly assembly.

With this, Anwar said he is closely monitoring several other agencies such as the Immigration Department and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to combat corruption.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on March 29 revealed that the total leakage due to the activities of the smuggling syndicate reached RM2 billion over the past three years.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that 34 law enforcement officers, 27 individuals and company owners have been arrested through Ops Samba 2.0 for protecting and facilitating the activities of smuggling syndicates.

Ops Samba 2.0 is an operation led by the MACC with the IRB and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to combat the corrupt activities of enforcement agency officers who protect smuggling.