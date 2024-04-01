KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today reiterated that combating corruption as the country’s number one enemy is among the main focuses under his reign.

In a Facebook post today, Sultan Ibrahim said he reiterated the matter during an audience granted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at Istana Negara.

“As I have emphasised before, my honeymoon is over, now go catch the bees,” His Majesty said, while presenting a pack of honey as a symbolic gesture marking the end of the ‘honeymoon period’ to Azam.

During the audience which lasted almost 30 minutes, Sultan Ibrahim was also briefed on the latest developments of the enforcement agency. — Bernama

